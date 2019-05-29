Kidnapped infant rescued, woman held

Patancheru police on Tuesday arrested a woman and traced a two-month-old infant, who was kidnapped on Sunday.

A woman named Yellamma gave birth to a boy and girl on April 2 at a government hospital in Sangareddy. On May 23, she took shelter on the footpath near a hotel in Patancheru along with the twins, her elder son and husband.

A young woman too, took shelter on the same footpath till May 25. In wee hours of May 26, Yellamma saw that her two-month-old boy was missing and suspected that the young woman might have taken him away. Based on her complaint, police lodged a case and formed four teams to nab the accused.

On Tuesday, police raided a house belonging to the young woman, Laxmi, at Moinabad. Laxmi confessed that she kidnapped the child while Yellamma was asleep and sold him to a childless couple for ₹40,000.

The infant was handed over to the parents.