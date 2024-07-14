GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kidnapped infant rescued by Mirchowk police

Published - July 14, 2024 09:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Mirchowk police rescued a six-month-old boy who was kidnapped from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad. 

Police said that a woman, identified as Habeeb Unissa, a 26-year-old daily wage worker, was allegedly approached by two women, Nasreen Begum and Noorjahan Begum, at Barashaheed Dargah in Nellore on July 9. “The women gained her trust by offering a nursing job in Hyderabad. However, upon reaching the city, they asked Unissa to use the public washroom near the MGBS on July 10 and escaped with her baby,” said the police. 

Upon receiving the complaint, the Mirchowk Police deployed multiple teams and nabbed the two women, along with one Mohd Adil, 23. The boy was rescued and handed over to his mother. 

