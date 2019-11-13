Kidnapped girl rescued

Kacheguda police rescued a one-and-a-half-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Chanderghat on Monday afternoon. M Krishnaveni, who lives on alms, visited Renuka Yelamma temple to seek alms. She along with her daughter slept on the footpath of the temple in the afternoon. After waking up, she found that her daughter was missing.

On receiving a complaint, the Kachiguda police went through CCTV footage and found a man and a woman taking away the girl. On Tuesday afternoon, the police received a tip-off and they reached a house in Chanderghat. The accused K Avinash (34), labourer, and K Sandhya (34), maid servant confessed that they kidnapped the girl to sell her to those in need.