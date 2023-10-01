HamberMenu
Kidnapped boy rescued by Railway Police of Secunderabad

On September 29, the boy, Shiva Sai, returned from the trip with his father Mangali Durgesh, 36, said SK Shaik Saleema, Superintendent of Police of Secunderabad Railway Police

October 01, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The boy, who is deaf and dumb, had returned from a trip to Tirupati with his father when he was kidnapped by the couple, said the police. (For Representational purpose only)

The boy, who is deaf and dumb, had returned from a trip to Tirupati with his father when he was kidnapped by the couple, said the police. (For Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

A five-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from platform number 1 of Secunderabad Railway Station, was traced and rescued by the Railway Police of Secunderabad, following the arrest of a couple. The boy, who is deaf and dumb, had returned from a trip to Tirupati with his father when he was kidnapped by the couple, said the police.

The accused, Khalivali Vikram, 41, and his wife Shaik Rehana, 25, residents of Yapral, Keesara Mandal, were nabbed. On September 29, the boy, Shiva Sai, returned from the trip with his father Mangali Durgesh, 36, said SK Shaik Saleema, Superintendent of Police of Secunderabad Railway Police.

“They halted at platform number 1 after the trip when, around 4.40 p.m., Durgesh left his son to use the washroom. He came back to find his son missing and following a complaint at around 7 p.m., a case was booked and teams were formed to trace the boy,” said the official.

The CCTV footage of the station showed a couple leaving the premises with the boy. Officials formed special teams to locate him and with the help of Gopalapuram law and order police, traced the boy at Madhapur. 

