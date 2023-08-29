‘Khelo India is bringing out talent and developing sports culture’

August 29, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST

HYDERABAD, AUG.28.

Principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan stressed on the importance of healthy and professional sports profiles at the launch of an awareness programme, Phylpt Enhancing Physical Health: Where Sports Meets Technology, in Hyderabad.

He mentioned the importance of physical literacy and how the Khelo India movement has been beneficial in bringing out talent and developing sports culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief national badminton coach P. Gopi Chand spoke on the importance of developing sports culture, the way it has grown in the last 20 years and related to importance of physical health with productivity, combating diseases, etc.

“We aim to create healthy, professional sports profiles, awareness of being physically active and further, we emphasise motivating children to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle,” said Mr. Atish Bhalerao, co-founder of Phylpt.

“At Phylpt, we have developed a methodical approach to talent detection, grounded in science, that fosters the development of robust and professional sports profiles. Our primary objective is to promote physical activity awareness and inspire children to embrace an active and wholesome lifestyle,” Mr. Athish said.

“We enrol interested students in our four-year programme, at the end of which we can help a child pick an appropriate sport for their career. The data gathered over the period of four years alongside the observations made by the experts, helps in guiding toward a healthy disciplined lifestyle for children,” he said.

World championship bronze medallist gymnast B. Aruna Reddy and her coach Manoj Rana along with Pavani Bommireddy were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.