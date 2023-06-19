Kharif plans remain off-track in Telangana as monsoon plays truant

June 19, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The delay in the onset of south-west monsoon over Telangana has not only affected the sowing operations of Kharif (Vanakalam) season but has also impacted the State government’s plans to advance the next crop season, Rabi (Yasangi), at least by 3-4 weeks to prevent the extensive crop damage being caused by untimely rains almost every year.

Sowing operations have not taken off in any of the 32 rural districts on a regular scale and they have been in negligible area so far with some farmers taking to sowing here and there, where early showers were received. Sowing of Kharif crops was taken up in about 8.75 lakh acres by June 17 last year with the timely arrival of monsoon rains.

According to officials, average rainfall recorded in the State from June 1 to 18, this monsoon period, has been only 14.5 mm against the normal of 71.7 mm and the large deficit running up to 80%. Only Vikarabad district has recorded normal rainfall technically so far, an average of 52.8 mm against the normal of 60.8 mm, and it still has a deficit of 13%. The remaining 31 rural districts have rainfall deficit ranging from 25% (Narayanpet) to 96% (Rajanna-Sircilla).

Statistics provided by the State Planning Department indicate that of the total 612 mandals in Telangana, only 45 have received normal rainfall, deficit or surplus up to 19% against the normal, or above so far (June 18, 8.30 a.m).

“Time is running out fast for sowing of short duration pulses such as greengram and blackgram as their sowing up to June third week is the right time to get good yield as also to harvest them before the October rains. Cotton, paddy, maize and redgram crops are cultivated in over 90% of the total Kharif extent every year but even raising paddy nurseries is also affected due to high temperatures”, a senior official of the Agriculture Department explained, when contacted.

Cotton, paddy, maize, and redgram were cultivated in about 126.39 lakh acres out of the total extent of 136.04 lakh acres in the last Kharif season and the delay in paddy transplantations has delayed the Rabi paddy transplantation leading to heavy crop damage in the untimely rains, following the delayed harvesting period. Paddy was raised in 64.56 lakh acres, while cotton in 50 lakh acres.

This year, the Agriculture Department has plans to reverse the trend by pushing more farmers to go for cotton cultivation, in about 65 lakh acres, and limit paddy to below 50 lakh acres so that cultivation of Rabi paddy could be advanced so as to complete most of the harvesting by March-end or late by mid-April.