ADVERTISEMENT

Kharge to attend booth-level conveners’ meet today 

January 25, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Congress booth-level convenors’ meeting will be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge would be the chief guest. TS Congress in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and several other ministers will also attend the meeting.

Mr. Goud urged booth-level convenors and leaders to turn out in large numbers for the meeting scheduled at 3 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US