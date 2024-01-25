Kharge to attend booth-level conveners’ meet today 

January 25, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Congress booth-level convenors’ meeting will be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge would be the chief guest. TS Congress in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and several other ministers will also attend the meeting.

Mr. Goud urged booth-level convenors and leaders to turn out in large numbers for the meeting scheduled at 3 p.m.