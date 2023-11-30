Kharge, Rahul and Priyanka post on ‘X’ seeking Telangana support for Congress

November 30, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Hyderabad

After their hectic campaign in Telangana, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi posted on ‘X’ on the polling day on November 30 seeking the support of people in changing the government and choosing a ‘Prajala Telangana.’

Mr. Gandhi said: “Today, Prajala will defeat Dorala! Brothers and sisters of Telangana, step out and vote in large numbers! Vote to build a ‘Bangaru’ Telangana, Vote for Congress.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also posted on ‘X’ stating, “My sisters and brothers of Telangana. My brother and I appeal to vote thoughtfully, with full enthusiasm and energy. Voting is your right and biggest responsibility. Fulfill the dream of Telangana people with the power of vote.”

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge also took to ‘X’ saying “People of Telangana have decided that they will choose a transparent, people-friendly government, with a safety net for the disadvantaged. ‘No force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come’… Let us ensure a Prajala Telangana now!” While asking people to vote in large numbers to realise the countless dreams of Telangana, he also welcomed first-time voters. “We welcome our first-time voters of the State to participate in this democratic process for change and social justice. The youngest formed state in India – Telangana must show the way,” Mr. Kharge said.

