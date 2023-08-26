Kharge promises 12 schemes for SCs and STs in Telangana, including free houses, free education and reservations in government contracts

August 26, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Hyderabad

The much-awaited SC and ST Declaration of the Telangana Congress was released in the Chevella meeting on Saturday and promised several path-breaking initiatives with the aim of reaching out to these sections directly with better welfare measures than those being implemented now.

The Declaration was released by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of all the top leaders including AICC in charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, among others.

The declaration promises to provide 18% reservation for SCs and 12% reservation for STs in government procurement and public work contracts, ₹12 lakh for all families under Dr. Ambedkar Abhaya Hastam within five years, ₹6 lakh under Indiramma Pucca House scheme for construction of houses, three new corporations for uplift of SC and ST, providing reservations for SC, STs in jobs in private companies which were availing incentives from the government.

Similarly, all the lands assigned to SCs and STs, but usurped by BRS government will be restored to the original assignees with all the rights. Further, when lands are acquired for public purpose under the Land Acquisition Act 2013, the assigned lands will be treated on par with patta lands for payment of compensation. Forest Rights Act will be strictly implemented to provide pattas for podu lands to all the eligible beneficiaries.

Three new SC Corporations will be created with grants of ₹750 crore every year and these will be Madiga Corporation, Mala Corporation and Other SC sub-castes Corporation. Similarly, three new Tribal Corporations will be established, with a grant of ₹500 crore to each corporation every year, the three corporations would be Tukaram Adivasi Corporation for the welfare of Koya, Gond, Pradhan and Andh communities of Telangana, Sant Sevalal Lambada Corporation for the welfare of Lambadas and Yerukula Corporation for the welfare of Yerukulas and other plain area tribes.

For students of SC and ST communities ₹10,000 will be given upon passing 10th class, ₹15,000 upon passing intermediate, ₹25,000 upon graduation, and ₹1 lakh upon post graduation. Those completing Ph.D will be given ₹5 lakh. Residential schools for SCs and STs will be established in every mandal and the Congress promised to reintroduce the fee reimbursement scheme. Financial assistance will be provided to every SC and ST student who secures admission in universities abroad.

