Kharge joins Bharat Jodo Yatra, calls himself a part of Telangana

The Hindu BureauRavikanth Reddy R 6731 HYDERABAD
November 01, 2022 22:36 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party president Mallikarjun Kharge at a public meeting during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Newly elected All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi at the Necklace Road here and called himself a part of Telangana as his native place was also part of the Hyderabad state of the Nizam.

In his first address to the people as Congress president, Mr. Kharge appreciated Mr. Gandhi for his mission to walk 3,500 km across the country meeting people and promoting the concept of India that the Congress always stood for, when the BJP was spreading hatred among the people.

He said the Modi government was dividing the nation on the basis of State, language, and every other possible way. But Hyderabad was one such place where people of all religions lived harmoniously and this made him feel at home.

Praising Sonia Gandhi for taking the historic decision of creating a separate Telangana as per the wishes of the people and recognising their sacrifices, Mr. Kharge appealed to the people not to forget the brave decision of Ms. Sonia Gandhi and support Congress to come to power.

Mr. Kharge accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao of forgetting the essence and basis of why Telangana was given and said the new State had become KCR’s “family property”. Vested interests had taken over the larger interests of the people, he alleged.

Stating that Modi and KCR were one and the same, he said KCR was reaching out to different leaders in other States, and advised him to concentrate on Telangana and work for its benefit as no effort to form a non-BJP government would succeed without the Congress’ role and Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s role.

Accusing Mr. Modi of blaming the Congress despite benefitting from the democratic systems strengthened by it, he said: “Mr. Modi always asks what the Congress did in 70 years. I wanted to tell him that Modi is Prime Minister now because of the fruits of Congress which made this country earn independence and sustain democracy.”

