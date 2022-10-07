Kharge is the right man as AICC president: Mallu Ravi

The Hindu BureauRavikanth Reddy R 6731 HYDERABAD
October 07, 2022 19:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Congress senior vice president Mallu Ravi has urged PCC members to support Mallikarjun Kharge who is contesting for AICC president post given his vast experience in the administration and the party.

In a statement here, he said Mr. Kharge was a strong loyal and senior most national Congress leader and deserves to be elected AICC president. That he was elected 11 times to the Assembly and the Parliament itself speaks volumes for his capacity as a leader accepted by people.

Dr. Ravi said Mr. Kharge came from the Hyderabad Karnataka region and was familiar with the politics of Telangana and its issues. Moreover, he came from the Scheduled Castes and acceptable to all castes and religions and regions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge will be in Hyderabad on Saturday to seek support for his candidature. He will meet the PCC delegates at the Gandhi Bhavan seeking their support in the party president election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app