Kharge is the right man as AICC president: Mallu Ravi

Telangana Congress senior vice president Mallu Ravi has urged PCC members to support Mallikarjun Kharge who is contesting for AICC president post given his vast experience in the administration and the party.

In a statement here, he said Mr. Kharge was a strong loyal and senior most national Congress leader and deserves to be elected AICC president. That he was elected 11 times to the Assembly and the Parliament itself speaks volumes for his capacity as a leader accepted by people.

Dr. Ravi said Mr. Kharge came from the Hyderabad Karnataka region and was familiar with the politics of Telangana and its issues. Moreover, he came from the Scheduled Castes and acceptable to all castes and religions and regions.

Mr. Kharge will be in Hyderabad on Saturday to seek support for his candidature. He will meet the PCC delegates at the Gandhi Bhavan seeking their support in the party president election.