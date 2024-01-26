Kharge alleges Modi’s false guarantees are to deceive people ahead of elections

January 26, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - Hyderabad

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Prime Minister was attempting to boost his image by performing the Prana Pratishta ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple while conveniently forgetting his promises of providing two crore jobs every year, depositing ₹15 lakh in the bank accounts of every Indian and support to agriculture.

He ridiculed Mr. Modi for going to town with his new deceptive politics of ‘Modi Guarantees’ and asked him to explain why he could not fulfil the earlier guarantees of two crore jobs every year and ₹15 lakh deposit in everybody’s bank account. He alleged Mr. Modi was good at diversionary tactics and that he would use all means to divert people talking about Pakistan, sometimes China and sometimes God.

Accusing Mr. Modi of indulging in self-promotion, Mr. Kharge took a dig at him asking why all his ministerial colleagues and senior BJP leaders were prevented from attending the inaugural function at Ayodhya. “He did not even let L.K. Advani or Murli Manohar Joshi, both of whom had been associated with the temple movement for a long time, come to Ayodhya. Mr. Modi wanted to be by himself alone and get all the publicity himself at the cost of the country’s exchequer,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing booth-level conveners of the Congress party at LB Stadium here on Thursday, Mr. Kharge urged party members to expose what he called Mr. Modi’s conspiracies and ensure the Congress’s victory in the upcoming elections. He also alleged that the Prime Minister was trying to finish the democracy and all the democratic institutions in the country. “MPs are suspended if they speak in Parliament and 146 MPs were suspended last month,” the Congress president said, and cautioned people against being deceived by Mr. Modi’s false promises once again, saying it would further endanger democracy.

Mr. Kharge also highlighted the farmers’ suicides due to what he termed as anti-farmer policies of the Modi government, pointing out the absence of minimum support price for agricultural produce. He compared Mr. Modi unfavorably to late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, praising Nehru’s visionary policies in building irrigation projects and establishing industries.

Commending the efforts of Telangana Congress leaders at various levels, Mr. Kharge urged them to continue their hard work and secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He praised the governance of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and accused Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of attempting to topple State governments, noting the strength of the Reventh Reddy government.

Mr. Kharge cautioned Mr. Revanth and other leaders about potential raids by central agencies. Referring to the guarantees given during elections, the Congress president assured that the party would fulfill its promises to the people.

“Mr. Modi should be questioned on all his promises in the upcoming parliamentary elections. There are no jobs for the peasants. No jobs for the youth. How can people lead their lives if there is no work, and how can they fill their stomachs?” Mr. Kharge questioned.

The Congress leader highlighted Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyaya Yatra, aimed at ensuring justice for the youth, women, Dalit, and tribal communities. Mr. Kharge accused Mr. Modi of sinking the country into a debt of ₹155 lakh crore and emphasised the importance of careful campaigning by booth-level leaders to secure victory for the Congress.

Deepadas Munshi, AICC Telangana in-charge, joined Mr. Kharge in urging party workers to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party and make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. She emphasised the goal of winning all 17 MP seats in Telangana in the upcoming elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.