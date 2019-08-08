Khammam ZP chief takes oath

Lingala Kamala Raju and M. Dhana Lakshmi, the ruling TRS ZPTC members from Madhira and Nelakondapalli mandals, took oath as the chairperson and vice-chairperson of Khammam Zilla Parishad along with 20 other newly-elected members, including two co-opted members, here on Wednesday.

Collector R.V. Karnan administered the oath to them at the first ZP general body meeting on Wednesday. ZP CEO Priyanka presided over the meeting.

Khammam MLA P. Ajay Kumar, Sattupalli MLA S. Venkata Veeraiah and former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, among others, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Representatives of the State LPG Dealers’ Association led by Mellacheruvu Venkateswara Rao and leaders of various other organisations representing employees, youth and a cross section of society, greeted Mr. Kamala Raju.

After assuming charge, Mr. Kamala Raju said that he would strive to ensure comprehensive development of rural areas with special focus on education and health sectors with the support of elected representatives.

In Kothagudem, TRS ZPTC member from Yellandu and former MLA Koram Kankaiah assumed charge as the first chairperson of Bhadradri-Kothagudem Zilla Parishad, carved out of the erstwhile composite Khammam district.

Collector Rajat Kumar Saini administered the oath of office to Mr. Kankaiah, Vice-Chairperson Kancharla Chandrasekhar and other newly-elected ZPTC members. Earlier, Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao inaugurated the new ZP office building in the coal town. The swearing-in ceremonies of new members of both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem Zilla Parishads were held almost a month after their counterparts took oath elsewhere in State, as the five year term of the previous-elected representatives of Khammam ZP ended a few days ago.