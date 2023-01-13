HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Khammam will never trust KCR, it’s a Congress ‘khilla’; Renuka Chowdary

Khammam chosen for superstitious beliefs of KCR

January 13, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731
Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdary addresses a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdary addresses a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Renuka Chowdary lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao saying Khammam people will never fall for false claims or false promises and they are yet to forget how their farmers were handicuffed for demanding fair price for chilli produce.

Speaking at a press conference here, she said the people of Khammam were with Congress and will never fall into KCR’s trap and claimed that Khammam was chosen for the public meeting due to superstitious beliefs of KCR as it was in the ‘North East’ of Telangana and considered auspicious. Condemning the arrest of Congress leaders during KCR’s visit to Kothagudem, she said it shows how he fears the Congress leaders and the cadre.

Ms. Chowdary ridiculed KCR’s claims of saving the country and asked whether he was blind to the corruption of the BRS Minister and the leaders in Khammam whom she accused of making tonnes of money in illegal mining. Hills were just vanishing in the district thanks to the BRS leaders and the CM is turning a blind eye to the huge corruption. “Have the 6 Congress MLAs from the district joined the TRS influenced by the Satyanarayana Swamy vratam if not for money,” she asked. She also said the Assembly Speaker, instead of saving democracy, was just obeying orders from the top.

The former Union Minister alleged that the CM doesn’t have any heart and Khammam farmers will not forget how they were handcuffed and put in jail for demanding a fair price for chilli. She expressed confidence that Congress will win all the 10 Assembly seats and two Parliament seats whenever elections were held. “My contribution to the district’s development is unmatched,” she claimed.

She said KCR’s claims of fighting against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) were a big drama and said people were aware of why the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) (Now BRS) supported all the bills of the BJP government in Parliament. Can he explain why the AIMIM was not invited to be part of the Khammam meeting, she asked.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.