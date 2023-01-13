Khammam will never trust KCR, it’s a Congress ‘khilla’; Renuka Chowdary

January 13, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Renuka Chowdary lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao saying Khammam people will never fall for false claims or false promises and they are yet to forget how their farmers were handicuffed for demanding fair price for chilli produce.

Speaking at a press conference here, she said the people of Khammam were with Congress and will never fall into KCR’s trap and claimed that Khammam was chosen for the public meeting due to superstitious beliefs of KCR as it was in the ‘North East’ of Telangana and considered auspicious. Condemning the arrest of Congress leaders during KCR’s visit to Kothagudem, she said it shows how he fears the Congress leaders and the cadre.

Ms. Chowdary ridiculed KCR’s claims of saving the country and asked whether he was blind to the corruption of the BRS Minister and the leaders in Khammam whom she accused of making tonnes of money in illegal mining. Hills were just vanishing in the district thanks to the BRS leaders and the CM is turning a blind eye to the huge corruption. “Have the 6 Congress MLAs from the district joined the TRS influenced by the Satyanarayana Swamy vratam if not for money,” she asked. She also said the Assembly Speaker, instead of saving democracy, was just obeying orders from the top.

The former Union Minister alleged that the CM doesn’t have any heart and Khammam farmers will not forget how they were handcuffed and put in jail for demanding a fair price for chilli. She expressed confidence that Congress will win all the 10 Assembly seats and two Parliament seats whenever elections were held. “My contribution to the district’s development is unmatched,” she claimed.

She said KCR’s claims of fighting against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) were a big drama and said people were aware of why the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) (Now BRS) supported all the bills of the BJP government in Parliament. Can he explain why the AIMIM was not invited to be part of the Khammam meeting, she asked.