Khammam turns sea of tricolour

Patriotic fervour gripped Khammam town with scores of students, including NCC cadets and NSS volunteers, and people from various walks of life marching on the streets with a 2-km-long national flag as part of the ongoing ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’ on Saturday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar flagged off the rally at Ambedkar statue at the Zilla Parishad Centre. Rajya Sabha member V. Ravichandra, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S. Warrier, Additional Collectors Snehalatha and Madhusudan, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, among others, were present.

A slew of programmes including mass singing of the national anthem is also slated as part of the ongoing two-week-long celebrations to mark the country’s 75th year of Independence.