Khammam turns sea of tricolour

Special Correspondent KHAMMAM
August 14, 2022 00:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Patriotic fervour gripped Khammam town with scores of students, including NCC cadets and NSS volunteers, and people from various walks of life marching on the streets with a 2-km-long national flag as part of the ongoing ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’ on Saturday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar flagged off the rally at Ambedkar statue at the Zilla Parishad Centre. Rajya Sabha member V. Ravichandra, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S. Warrier, Additional Collectors Snehalatha and Madhusudan, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, among others, were present.

A slew of programmes including mass singing of the national anthem is also slated as part of the ongoing two-week-long celebrations to mark the country’s 75th year of Independence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app