Khammam surpasses GHMC in daily COVID count

State reports 696 fresh infections, 6 deaths

For the first time in almost four-months, the number of COVID-19 cases in a rural district of Telangana surpassed the tally of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region. Khammam recorded 82 fresh infections on Monday, 68 were recorded in GHMC.

It was on March 16 this year that cases in a rural district were more than those recorded in the municipal corporation limits — Mancherial posted 45 cases compared to 29 in GHMC area.

The 82 cases in Khammam on Monday also marks another spike in the district as it is the highest in the past five days. It is among the districts that a high-level team from the State Health department has visited to assess reasons for wide prevalence of coronavirus. They will submit a report to the Cabinet soon.

Overall, 696 cases were detected in Telangana on the day and six more patients died, taking the case tally to 6,32,379 and death toll to 3,735. Other districts that contributed a high number of cases were Nalgonda (49), Pedapalli and Warangal Urban (48 each), and 45 from Karimnagar.

As of Monday evening, the State had 10,148 active cases.