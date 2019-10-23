Khammam still grappling with vector-borne diseases

After a brief lull of a couple of weeks, the spectre of mosquito-transmitted diseases returned to haunt the former composite Khammam district, following spike in the number of cases of vector-borne diseases and other seasonal ailments in the past few days.

The district grappled with an outbreak of viral fevers and other seasonal diseases in September at the peak of Southwest monsoon season, prompting the authorities to initiate a slew of measures to control the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender had personally monitored the fever situation on September 10. The administration increased the bed strength in the District Headquarters Hospital last month. The spectre of vector-borne diseases looms large yet again as cases of viral fevers including dengue continue to trickle in from various parts of the district. A woman died of suspected dengue at Banjara Colony in Madhira on Monday.

M. Jayamma, Second Additional Junior Civil Judge, Khammam, succumbed to “viral fever” during treatment at a private hospital in Secunderabad on Monday. She was admitted to the hospital on October 16 with symptoms akin to “dengue”, sources added.

Unofficial figures put dengue-positive cases so far this year at more than 2,500. However, Health officials continue to deny any deaths due to dengue

Organisations such as Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham organised demonstrations in Laxmidevipalli, Aswaraopeta, and various other Agency mandals in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Monday demanding urgent steps to appoint adequate staff in all the Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and conducting of medical camps in the remote tribal habitations to safeguard public health.

When contacted, District Medical and Health Officer, Khammam, Kalavathi Bai said no one has died of dengue in the district so far this year. Around 1,800 confirmed dengue positive cases were reported from all over the district in the current year. However, no death has been reported due to dengue so far.