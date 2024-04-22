Khammam seat issue reaches Bengaluru

April 22, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With the deadlock continuing over the Khammam seat and the high command continuing the suspense the issue reached Bengaluru for the final solution.

Source said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy tried to meet Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar but he was busy with campaigning and AICC related issues. They were supposed to meet Mr. Shivakumar seeking his intervention on Monday. Since the leaders could not meet him they stayed put in Bengaluru to catch up with Mr. Shivakumar on Tuesday.

Khammam ticket is becoming a contentious issue with Nandita, wife of Mr. Vikramarka and Mr. Prasad Reddy, brother of Mr. Srinivas Reddy in the race, and both the leaders are adamant about it. However, they both are unanimous on not letting a candidate from outside Khammam getting the ticket.