Khammam schools ready for reopening

After a long break of nearly eight months, induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the physical classes for students of classes IX and X are slated to restart in as many as 458 schools in the district from February 1.

The 2020-2021 academic year got off to a delayed start in September last year in the form of online instruction. The State government has recently decided to reopen the educational institutions from classes IX and above from February 1 in adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols after a thorough assessment of the ground situation. The school education authorities have drawn up an action plan envisaging elaborate arrangements including sanitation, medical and logistical to ensure prompt resumption of the physical classes for an estimated 36,864 students of classes nine and tenth in as many as 280 government and 178 private schools across the district as per the timeline set by the State government.

The online classes will continue simultaneously as per the prescribed norms, sources said. Collector R V Karnan on Monday held a review meeting with the officials of the school education, health, social welfare, tribal welfare and other allied government departments at the Collectorate to chalk out preparations for reopening of educational institutions for students of classes IX and above from February 1.

The meeting reportedly finalised a slew of action plans for provision of midday meals for the students of classes ninth and tenth and other needy facilities including sanitation and healthcare at the State-run residential educational institutions slated to restart from February 1.

The district authorities have proposed a plan to provide around 25,000 face masks made by the women self-help groups under the aegis of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) to the students of the government high schools.