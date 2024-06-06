Khammam round of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ on June 9

The regional round of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ will be held in Khammam on June 9. The event will commence at 10.30 a.m. at Sri Sri Sri Hotel, Behind HP Petrol Bunk, RTA Office Junction. The culinary competition aims to discover the cooking champions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Contestants are encouraged to prepare their best dish or add a modern twist to a timeless recipe.

The event will span six cities in both Telugu States, culminating in a grand finale in Hyderabad on July 13, and in Vijayawada on July 20. Winners will receive cash prizes of ₹75,000 for first place, ₹50,000 for second place, and ₹25,000 for third place.

Participants must bring their prepared dishes featuring authentic flavours of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is mandatory to use Aashirvaad Masala Karam and present the wrapper at the venue. Additional points can be earned for dishes using RKG Ghee, Parry’s Dal/Pulses, and Bambino products, with proof of purchase required. There will also be an exciting on-the-spot contest by GRT Jewellers with chances of winning vouchers.

Celebrity chefs ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju will judge the competition, with winners receiving cash prizes and products worth up to ₹2 lakh. To participate, register at https://newsth.live/OSOT2024TLTH , SMS your name <space> city <space> Dish name, or WhatsApp/call: 90593 57547/91213 41547.

The Our State Our Taste Cookery Competition is presented by Aashirvaad Masala Karam, powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses, in association with RKG Ghee & Bambino. The textiles partner is CMR Shopping Mall, the jewellery partner is GRT Jewellers, the venue and hospitality partner is SRI SRI SRI Hotel, and the knowledge partner is Raju’s Food Art.