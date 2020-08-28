Khammam reports 532 fresh cases

KHAMMAM

28 August 2020 22:57 IST

The district continued to grapple with an unrelenting spike in coronavirus cases as 532 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from across Khammam on Friday.

All the fresh cases were detected through the Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT).

The district witnessed more than 500 COVID-19 cases twice in the past one week.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Collector R.V. Karnan visited the mobile COVID testing centre at Prakashnagar in the town on Friday. He interacted with the staff there.

Health department officials apprised the Collector of the procedure of collecting samples at the mobile unit in adherence to COVID safety protocols.

Khammam Mayor G. Papalal, Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanthi and others accompanied the Collector.