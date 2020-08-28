Telangana

Khammam reports 532 fresh cases

The district continued to grapple with an unrelenting spike in coronavirus cases as 532 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from across Khammam on Friday.

All the fresh cases were detected through the Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT).

The district witnessed more than 500 COVID-19 cases twice in the past one week.

Meanwhile, Collector R.V. Karnan visited the mobile COVID testing centre at Prakashnagar in the town on Friday. He interacted with the staff there.

Health department officials apprised the Collector of the procedure of collecting samples at the mobile unit in adherence to COVID safety protocols.

Khammam Mayor G. Papalal, Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanthi and others accompanied the Collector.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2020 10:58:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/khammam-reports-532-fresh-cases/article32469195.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story