Khammam records highest COVID cases for 4th consecutive day

80 out of 710 new cases from the district

Khammam continues to register the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana as 80 people from the district tested positive on Thursday, followed by 71 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Out of the 1,10,355 samples tested on Thursday, 710 were detected with the infectious disease, and the results of 1,357 were awaited. Four more COVID-19 patients died.

Khammam has been recording the highest number of cases than the remaining 32 districts for the last four days. While 82 people in the district tested positive on Monday, it was 84 on Tuesday, 96 on Wednesday, and 80 on Thursday.

The new 710 cases include 52 from Nalgonda, 51 from Warangal Urban, 47 from Mancherial, and 46 from Pedapalli. No case was recorded in Narayanpet and Nirmal.

From March 2, 2020, to July 15 of this year, a little over 2.02 crore samples were tested and 6,34,605 people were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 10,101 were active cases, 6,20,757 have recovered, and 3,747 have died.