Khammam police nod for Sharmila’s public meeting

KHAMMAM

24 March 2021 22:21 IST

The city police on Wednesday granted permission for the ensuing public meeting to be addressed by Y.S. Sharmila, daughter of former united Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, at Pavilion Grounds in the town on April 9.

The permission for the meeting was given subject to some conditions like strict adherence to the COVID-19 norms, sources said. The next month’s public meeting gained significance as Ms Sharmila chose Khammam to announce the formation of a new political party and its name in the town, considered as the political nerve centre of south Telangana, to usher in what she claims ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ in Telangana State.

Ms Sharmila, sister of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, extensively toured the district as part of her ‘Maro Praja Prasthanam’ padayatra in the combined Andhra Pradesh in 2013.

According to sources, the YSRCP Khammam district president L Sudheer submitted an application to the police officials concerned seeking permission to hold a public meeting (Aathmeeya Sammelanam) to be addressed by Ms Sharmila, in the town on April 9. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Khammam Commissionerate, B Anjaneyulu, accorded permission to the public meeting subject to some conditions.

As per the conditions the COVID-19 safety regulations should be strictly followed, the meeting should be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a gathering of around 5,000 to 6,000 people.