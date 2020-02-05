Khammam PACS ready for polls on Feb. 15

An estimated 1,51,622 members of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACSs) are expected to exercise their right to franchise in the cooperative polls for as many as 76 PACSs in the district scheduled to be held on February 15.

The final list of the electors has been prepared two days ago after deleting the names of some ineligible members comprising several ‘defaulting farmers’ for non-payment of loans, sources said.

The nomination filing process for the co-operative elections is slated to begin on Thursday. Elated over its recent victory in the municipal elections, an upbeat TRS is keen on continuing its winning spree to hold sway over the PACSs, which form the crux of the three-tier cooperative credit structure.

Eyeing to capture the reins of administration of the coveted District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), the ruling party local leaders are drawing up poll strategies to win an overwhelming number of the PACSs at the hustings.

The main Opposition Congress party is exploring all options to strike an alliance with the CPI (M) and the TDP to put up a tough fight against the ruling TRS to win a maximum number of PACSs and revive its past glory among the cooperative societies. The District Congress Committee has already initiated mass contact programmes to muster the support of member-farmers of the PACSs.

The CPI (M) has planned a slew of meetings involving the members of its Rythu Sangham in its traditional strongholds to emerge triumphant in the ensuing cooperative elections.