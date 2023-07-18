Khammam MP seeks change in alignment of Dornakal-Miryalaguda new line

July 18, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha and Khammam MP Nama Nageshwara Rao has written to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to take immediate measures to alter the alignment of the proposed Dornakal-Miryalaguda new line.

In the letter sent on Tuesday, Mr.Rao said the proposed alignment for the new broad-gauge railway line between Dornakal and Miryalaguda entails extensive loss of valuable lands and house sites and houses of farmers and other weaker sections in scores of villages in Khammam rural, Mudigonda and Nelakondapalli mandals of Khammam district.

Farmers in Khammam district have sacrificed their precious agricultural lands for Nagarjunasagar project canals, national highways, and other projects in the national interest and now they are not ready to part ways with their lands, houses, and other properties again, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enclosing the resolutions passed by gram panchayats unequivocally opposing the proposed alignment for the Dornakal-Miryalaguda new line, he suggested that an alternative alignment of Motamarri-Vishnupuram route may be chosen to prevent enormous loss of valuable lands and livelihoods.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.