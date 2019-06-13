Khammam MLA inspects health of hospital

The hospital development committee meeting will be held soon to elicit suggestions from all concerned for improving services and strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the District Headquarters Hospital, said Khammam MLA P. Ajay Kumar.

The MLA on Wednesday visited the hospital and inquired about the recent incident in which a security guard was caught on mobile camera allegedly handling administration of IV fluids to a woman patient in the hospital. He went around the wards including the maternity wing in the hospital and interacted with the staff and patients.

The staff reportedly apprised him of the track record of the hospital which was recently ranked first in the State for conducting the highest number of normal deliveries. They also told him that the hospital achieved the Central government’s ‘Kayakalp’ award under Swachh Bharat Mission thrice in the past.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ajay Kumar listed out the measures initiated by the State government to upgrade the infrastructure in the State-run hospitals, promote institutional deliveries and strengthen the service delivery system.