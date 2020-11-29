Khammam IT hub set for inaugural on Dec. 2

300 candidates selected for positions in the facility

The fort city of Khammam is poised to transform itself into a hub of promotion of information technology, skill and entrepreneurship development and employment generation as the much awaited IT hub is set to be inaugurated here on December 2.

Arrangements are in full swing to operationalise the first phase of the IT hub constructed at an estimated cost of ₹27.5 crore near the two-town police station in the heart of the city.

The facility is slated to be inaugurated by Information Technology and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday.

It forms the crux of the State government's policy to promote IT in tier-II cities and incubate start-ups.

The ground plus five storey IT hub building with state of the art facilities would offer a little over 40,000 sq.ft. space for the IT companies to set up their back offices, sources said. The spacious building would house an office of the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) on the ground floor.

Around 16 IT companies, including some run by enterprising Indian techies based in the U.S. and Singapore are expected to start their offices in the first phase of the IT hub.

Some of these IT firms had already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up their offices at the IT hub in August last year, sources added.

A recruitment drive was conducted by the TASK on the SBIT premises here on Saturday to select qualified hands for various positions in the offices to be set up by the IT firms in the Khammam IT hub.

Scores of youths turned up for the recruitment drive from the erstwhile composite Khammam district and also from neighbouring districts.

Of them, around 300 candidates have been provisionally selected for positions like web developers, accounts executives, sales and marketing professionals in the IT sector, sources said.

Meanwhile, Collector R V Karnan on Sunday visited the IT hub building and reviewed arrangements for the inaugural ceremony of the facility scheduled to be held on Wednesday.