Khammam IT Hub inauguration on Dec.2

KTR to unveil Narasimha Rao statue to be at Lakkaram Jn.

The much awaited IT Hub near the two-town police station and the Road Over Bridge (RoB) at Dhamsalapuram in the town will be inaugurated on December 2.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Thursday, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar said the IT Hub will be inaugurated by Information Technology and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao. Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy will inaugurate the RoB to be named after Telangana ideologue late Prof K Jayashankar at Dhamsalapuram here on the same day.

The new office building of the Khammam Police Commissionerate will be inaugurated by Home Minister Mahamood Ali on December 2.

The IT Hub will give an impetus to promotion of IT sector in the tier-II city of Khammam by serving as a hub for skill and entrepreneurship development besides creating employment opportunities to the local youth, he noted.

The RoB at Dhamsalapuram is all set to ensure hassle free travel for motorists on the Khammam-Bonakal-Vijayawada road finding a lasting solution to the traffic chaos on the busy road.

A vaikuntadhamam with electric crematorium and other amenities will be inaugurated at Ballepalli here on the same day, Mr Ajay said, adding that the beautified walkway along the NSP main canal crisscrossing various localities of the town will be thrown open for public.

The mini-tank bund encompassing an open gym, a walking track, and lush green space developed along the Ooracheruvu in Khanapuram will also be inaugurated by Mr K T Rama Rao.

The bronze statue of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao will be unveiled at the Lakaram junction during the ministers’ visit.

He said a proposal is on the anvil to develop the areas surrounding the Munneru river as a riverfront by constructing two flood banks along the river in the Khammam Municipal Corporation limits.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to visit the former composite Khammam district by the year-end.