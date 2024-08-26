GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Khammam hospitals booked by Telangana CID for attempting to exploit CM Relief Fund

Updated - August 26, 2024 01:19 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 01:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana CID has booked cases against ten hospitals in Khammam district for allegedly attempting to siphon off funds from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). The scam involved hospital employees and local individuals colluding with hospital administration to create fake bills and submit them for reimbursement from the CMRF.

As per the FIR of the case, the complaint, filed by D.S.N. Murthy, a Section Officer in the CMRF department of the Telangana Secretariat, alleges that employees of Sri Srikara Multispeciality Hospital; Global Multispecialty Hospital; Dr. J.R Prasad Hospital; Sri Vinayaka Super Speciality Hospital; Sri Sai Multispeciality Hospital; Vyshnavi Hospital; Sujatha Hospital; New Amrutha Hospital; Orange Hospital and Megasri Hospital, all based out of Khammam, conspired to create fake medical bills for personal gain.

“These fabricated bills were then submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office for approval and reimbursement from the CMRF, a fund meant to assist citizens facing financial hardships for medical treatment. The scam highlights a disturbing attempt to exploit a critical social welfare program,” read the complaint.

An investigation is underway to identify all the individuals involved and determine the extent of the attempted fraud. The Telangana CID has not officially issued a statement in the matter. 

Telangana | Dedicated website launched to receive online applications for CMRF  

Telangana

