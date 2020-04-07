Khammam gets its own disinfectant tunnel

The Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities have scaled up preventive measures to ward off coronavirus by installing a “disinfectant tunnel” at the makeshift vegetable market abutting the Sardar Patel Stadium here.

The small arch-like enclosure resembling door-frame metal detector has been installed at the entrance of the temporary vegetable market to spray disinfectant solution on vegetable vendors, including farmers, and the consumers as part of public health safety measures.

The authorities have set up temporary vegetable markets in various divisions of the KMC in adherence to a decentralised approach to avoid mass gathering of consumers as part of strict enforcement of lockdown regulations.

The improvised disinfectant tunnel has been fitted with micro-foggers mainly used for controlling humidity inside the prefabricated greenhouses and other drip irrigation systems.

It has been designed to continuously spray disinfectant mist on those passing through the small chamber like tunnel, sources said.

Plans are afoot to set up nine more disinfectant tunnels at other makeshift vegetable markets in the KMC limits in a few days, KMC Divisional Engineer Dharani Kumar said.

One such enclosure has already been made operational at the temporary market adjoining the SP Stadium and it is being operated continuously from 7 a.m. to 12 noon daily during the stipulated timings for the consumers to visit the market as per the lockdown norms, he added.