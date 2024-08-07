ADVERTISEMENT

Khammam denizens donate voluntarily to support the victims of Kerala’s Wayanad landslide disaster

Published - August 07, 2024 11:13 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI (M) three-town committee organised a fund raising drive in Khammam town on Tuesday to support the victims of the Wayanad landslide disaster in Kerala.

Expressing solidarity with the landslide victims of Wayanad district, the local CPI (M) cadre organised the donation drive in the three-town area of Khammam on Tuesday evening. People from various walks of life donated voluntarily to support the cause.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPI (M) State committee member Y Srikanth appealed to all sections of people to extend support to the survivors of the devastating landslides and those who were rendered homeless by the catastrophic disaster in Kerala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US