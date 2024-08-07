Khammam denizens donate voluntarily to support the victims of Kerala’s Wayanad landslide disaster

The CPI (M) three-town committee organised a fund raising drive in Khammam town on Tuesday to support the victims of the Wayanad landslide disaster in Kerala.

Expressing solidarity with the landslide victims of Wayanad district, the local CPI (M) cadre organised the donation drive in the three-town area of Khammam on Tuesday evening. People from various walks of life donated voluntarily to support the cause.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPI (M) State committee member Y Srikanth appealed to all sections of people to extend support to the survivors of the devastating landslides and those who were rendered homeless by the catastrophic disaster in Kerala.