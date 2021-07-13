Khammam case count highest in TS for second consecutive day

The State posted 767 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday with Khammam recording the maximum number of cases at 84. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region was the second worst-hit with 77 persons testing positive for the infectious disease.
A comparatively high number of cases were recorded in rural districts — Mancherial (65), Pedapalli (59), Nalgonda (52) and Karimnagar (51). In comparison, the urban districts of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri logged 42 and 26 fresh infections, respectively.
The number of COVID-related deaths continued to be on a downward slide with three more persons succumbing. With this, the death toll has reached 3,738.
The overall case tally stands at 6,33,146 of which 10,064 are active.