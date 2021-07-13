Telangana

Khammam case count highest in TS for second consecutive day

The State posted 767 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday with Khammam recording the maximum number of cases at 84. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region was the second worst-hit with 77 persons testing positive for the infectious disease.

A comparatively high number of cases were recorded in rural districts — Mancherial (65), Pedapalli (59), Nalgonda (52) and Karimnagar (51). In comparison, the urban districts of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri logged 42 and 26 fresh infections, respectively.

The number of COVID-related deaths continued to be on a downward slide with three more persons succumbing. With this, the death toll has reached 3,738.

The overall case tally stands at 6,33,146 of which 10,064 are active.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2021 8:13:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/khammam-case-count-highest-in-ts-for-second-consecutive-day/article35305223.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY