ADVERTISEMENT

Khammam-based photographer bags appreciation award in a photo contest organised by ANU, Andhra Pradesh

Published - August 17, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chava Sampath Kumar, a noted photographer from Telangana’s Khammam town, bagged an appreciation award in the “Nature & Wildlife” category of a photography contest organised by Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, Mr. Sampath will receive the appreciation award at a function to be held in connection with the World Photography Day on ANU campus in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Sampath already has a host of State and national level awards in his kitty. His photograph captioned ‘Mana Telangana Kumba Mela’ won him the second prize in the ‘Medaram jatara contest’ in 2018.

In 2019, he won a gold medal in the national level photo contest organised by the India International Photographic Council (IIPC).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US