GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Khammam-based photographer bags appreciation award in a photo contest organised by ANU, Andhra Pradesh

Published - August 17, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chava Sampath Kumar, a noted photographer from Telangana’s Khammam town, bagged an appreciation award in the “Nature & Wildlife” category of a photography contest organised by Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a press release, Mr. Sampath will receive the appreciation award at a function to be held in connection with the World Photography Day on ANU campus in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Sampath already has a host of State and national level awards in his kitty. His photograph captioned ‘Mana Telangana Kumba Mela’ won him the second prize in the ‘Medaram jatara contest’ in 2018.

In 2019, he won a gold medal in the national level photo contest organised by the India International Photographic Council (IIPC).

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / award and prize / photography / friendly competition

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.