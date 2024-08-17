Khammam-based photographer bags appreciation award in a photo contest organised by ANU, Andhra Pradesh

Chava Sampath Kumar, a noted photographer from Telangana’s Khammam town, bagged an appreciation award in the “Nature & Wildlife” category of a photography contest organised by Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a press release, Mr. Sampath will receive the appreciation award at a function to be held in connection with the World Photography Day on ANU campus in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Sampath already has a host of State and national level awards in his kitty. His photograph captioned ‘Mana Telangana Kumba Mela’ won him the second prize in the ‘Medaram jatara contest’ in 2018.

In 2019, he won a gold medal in the national level photo contest organised by the India International Photographic Council (IIPC).