Khajaguda tunnel removed from SRDP-II components

Khajaguda tunnel, proposed as a component of phase-II of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), has been scrapped for all practical purposes.

Orders were issued to the GHMC Commissioner not to pursue the tunnel within a couple of months after MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao announced it as part of phase-II of SRDP in the Assembly.

The tunnel was part of a plan to interlink the Inner Ring Road with Outer Ring Road, providing unhindered passage from Nagarjuna Circle in Punjagutta to Nanakramguda. The flyover built on Road No. 45 and the cable-stayed bridge on Durgam Cheruvu were parts of the same plan.

The proposal further included formation of a road to connect the Inorbit mall with Chitrapuri Colony, incorporating two tunnels, each of 500-metre length, via a heritage hillock after the mall, a steel flyover with nine arms, an underpass and an overpass near Khajaguda loop. All these components stand shelved now.

The orders shelving the tunnel cite, a road already developed by TSIIC connecting Inorbit mall with the Old Bombay highway, gave cost escalations, issues of economic viability vis-à-vis more urgent need to take up other components of SRDP Phase-II, as reasons.

A senior official on condition of anonymity said that the budget required for the tunnel alone would have exceeded ₹400 crore after factoring in the cost escalation component.

The tunnel was proposed in 2017 at an initial cost estimate of ₹250 crore. A private consultancy was hired to prepare the detailed project report, and the aim was to complete the construction within nine months after calling tenders.

Meanwhile, the government has permitted a feasibility study by a private consultancy for another tunnel project underneath KBR park, in the context of protests by environmental activists against taking up flyovers in the vicinity.