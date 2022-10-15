Khajaguda lake area shrunk by one acre: HC

ADVERTISEMENT

Observing that Khajaguda lake area has shrunk by one acre up to its Full Tank Level (FTL), the Telangana High Court directed the State government to furnish details of the precise area of the lake as per village ‘naksha’.

A Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, while hearing a PIL petition on alleged encroachment of Khajaguda lake area in the guise of a development project, passed this interim order.

“On perusal of material papers, we found that the tank area up to the FTL has shrunk by one acre,” the Bench said. It arrived at this conclusion of shrunken area of the tank after examining the interim report submitted by the Ranga Reddy District Collector and Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development department. Before deciding upon fixing up responsibility for the decrease in tank area, the court wanted to ascertain the exact area of the lake as per the village official map.

In 2020, social activist Lubna Sarwath wrote a letter to the HC stating that authorities of the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited, led by MA&UD department, started constructing a road inside the FTL area of Khajaugda lake.

The HC took up the letter as a PIL petition and issued notices to the government and the departments concerned seeking their explanation. Dr. Sarwath contended in the letter that the authorities changed the FTL area maps of the tank. The plan of the developmental project, however, was not available in the public domain, the petitioner stated.

Citing a HC order issued in 2006 following a writ petition, Dr. Sarwath maintained that even a small deviation in the tank area cannot be accepted, be it for laying another road or canal. She stated that the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration issued a circular in 2003 making it clear that all lands covered with water bodies should be included in the Prohibitory Order book to ensure such lands were not diverted for other purposes.

During subsequent hearings, the HC had appointed advocate M. Pratap Kumar as amicus curiae in the taken up PIL petition. The amicus curiae in his report stated that the lake had two maps. As per the map dated February 25, 2014, the lake was spread over 38.04 acres while another map dated September 18, 2019, showed that the tank area was 37 acres. Both the maps are not available on HMDA official website.

In a separate development, the Bench closed all the petitions pertaining to construction of places of worship on the premises of the old Secretariat building, which had been razed, paving way for construction of a new Secretariat, with the State government assuring that places of worship would be constructed in place of old ones.

Government counsel Harender Pershad assured the Bench, during the hearing of petitions, that both a mosque and a temple would be constructed in the new Secretariat.