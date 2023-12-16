ADVERTISEMENT

Khajaguda junction to be closed for traffic from today

December 16, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Khajaguda junction will be closed for vehicular traffic starting from December 16, according to Cyberabad police. Officials said that the decision was taken to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

Officials from the traffic department said that this is being done on a temporary trial basis to see if the traffic can be managed. “We will be observing the congestions and traffic flow for a week and decide accordingly,” said an official.

According to the advisory, traffic from Nanakramguda Rotary towards Whisper Valley junction will be diverted towards Biodiversity Junction and Pakwaan eatery to proceed to Whisper Valley junction.

“Likewise, vehicles from Shaikpet flyover towards Film Nagar should take a diversion at the U-turn near Pakwaan and proceed towards Whisper Valley junction. Meanwhile, vehicles from Biodiversity junction towards Manikonda will be diverted at Pochamma temple under the Shaikpet flyover and proceed towards Manikonda,” said the officials.  The Traffic police requested the public and commuters to plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

