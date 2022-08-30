Khairtabad Ganesh traffic restrictions

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 30, 2022 23:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

With the installation of Khairtabad Bada Ganesh from August 31 to September 9, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have put into place traffic restrictions.

Vehicular traffic moving towards Mint Compound from Rajiv Gandhi statue will be diverted towards Nirankari Junction. Vehicles moving from Rajdoot Lane towards Bada Ganesh will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar. Traffic from Mint Compound moving towards Prasads Multiplex will be diverted towards Telugu Thalli junction.

Vehicles moving from Necklace Rotary towards Mint Compound will be diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Telugu Thalli junction or Khairtabad junction. Similarly, vehicles moving from Khairatabad Post Office lane towards Khairatabad Railway gate will be diverted at the Post Office and towards Old Saifabad Police Station junction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that traffic congestion is expected on account of a large number of devotees visiting Bada Ganesh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Those making the darshan can park their vehicles at Dr. Cars Parking place beside Prasads Multiplex, NTR Ghat and NTR Garden parking places. Those using their own transport should use the Necklace Rotary and avoid Khairtabad Junction Road and Rajdoot Lane road.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
festivals
Vinayaka Chathurthi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app