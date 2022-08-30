Khairtabad Ganesh traffic restrictions

With the installation of Khairtabad Bada Ganesh from August 31 to September 9, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have put into place traffic restrictions.

Vehicular traffic moving towards Mint Compound from Rajiv Gandhi statue will be diverted towards Nirankari Junction. Vehicles moving from Rajdoot Lane towards Bada Ganesh will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar. Traffic from Mint Compound moving towards Prasads Multiplex will be diverted towards Telugu Thalli junction.

Vehicles moving from Necklace Rotary towards Mint Compound will be diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Telugu Thalli junction or Khairtabad junction. Similarly, vehicles moving from Khairatabad Post Office lane towards Khairatabad Railway gate will be diverted at the Post Office and towards Old Saifabad Police Station junction.

Police said that traffic congestion is expected on account of a large number of devotees visiting Bada Ganesh.

Those making the darshan can park their vehicles at Dr. Cars Parking place beside Prasads Multiplex, NTR Ghat and NTR Garden parking places. Those using their own transport should use the Necklace Rotary and avoid Khairtabad Junction Road and Rajdoot Lane road.