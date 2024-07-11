Khairatabad zone recruits student volunteers for dengue prevention campaign

Student volunteers are being recruited to spread awareness on dengue prevention in Khairatabad zone.

Zonal Commissioner of Khairatabad Anurag Jayanti said at a press meet on Thursday that an online drive had begun to recruit school and college students over 14 years of age as volunteers.

While 360 workers from the Entomology wing have been carrying out anti-larval and fogging operations on the ground, there is no social check on whether they are going on door-to-door in each locality. Tagging them with student volunteers would help keep a tab on them, Mr. Jayanti said.

The volunteers will also spread awareness on dewatering of containers in their own respective neighbourhoods on Friday, the weekly dry day.

Mr. Jayanti further said the plan was to complete spraying in all schools and colleges by the end of the week. Priority will be accorded to the areas where dengue cases had been reported, he said.

Periodic schedules are being worked out to clean lakes and potential mosquito breeding sites. Schedules have been fixed for fogging operations as well, which will be monitored by supervisors. A drive will be conducted in all government institutions, too.

Since January, 51 dengue cases have been reported in Khairatabad zone, he said. The highest number of cases have been reported from Khairatabad and Goshamahal circles.