Khairatabad Ganesha idol to be only nine feet this year

The popular Ganesh idol at Khairatabad, which was a towering 61 feet last year will be only 9 feet this time on instructions from the government to restrict the size in view of low-key celebrations due to COVID-19 pandemic. The idol at Khairatabad is usually the tallest in the city and attracts thousands of devotees from far and wide.
The pooja to mark commencement of the making of the latest Ganesh, who will take the form of Dhanwantari Narayana Maha Ganapati was performed on Wednesday . Adorned to the right of the deity will be idol of Lakshmi and, on left, Saraswati. Craftsmen from Kolkata will be involved in the making, the Ganesh Utsav Samiti members told reporters.
The samiti while making arrangements for immersion of the idol at the same spot has appealed to the public not to visit like in previous years due to restrictions. Last year, the samiti had installed one of the tallest idols standing at 61 feet and width measuring 28 feet. The idol had 12 heads and 24 hands. It was made by craftsmen from Telangana, AP, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal.
