Khairatabad Ganesh idol: Traffic diversions for 11 days 

September 17, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Vehicle uses advised to avoid junctions in and around Khairatabad such as Shadan College, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Mint Compound and Necklace Rotary as they are likely to be congested; parking available near IMAX Theatre, NTR Ghat and NTR Garden

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees offering prayers at Khairatabad’s ‘Sri Dasha Maha Vidya Maha Ganapathi’, the clay idol that is 63-foot tall and weighs about 50 tonnes. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Vehicular traffic will be diverted whenever needed from Monday (September 18) to September 28 (Thursday) in view of the installation of the 63-foot Ganesh idol at Khairatabad.

Diversions will be in place from 11 a.m. till late into the night, based on the number of devotees visiting the place for darshan.

Accordingly, traffic towards Mint Compound from Rajeev Gandhi Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at Rajeev Gandhi Statue towards Nirankari Junction. Traffic from Rajdoot lane towards Bada Ganesh will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

General traffic from Mint Compound towards IMAX Theatre will not be allowed and will be diverted at Mint Compound towards Telugu Thalli junction. Traffic from Necklace Rotary towards Mint Compound will not be allowed and will be diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Telugu Thalli junction or Khairatabad flyover.

Traffic from Khairatabad post office lane towards Khairatabad Railway gate will not be allowed and will be diverted at post office towards old PS Saifabad junction.

Police said junctions in and around Khairatabad, such as Shadan College, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Mint Compound and Necklace Rotary, are likely to be congested. Vehicle users have been advised to avoid the routes.

The police have also designated parking areas for visitors at the parking place beside IMAX Theatre, NTR Ghat and NTR Garden and opposite IMAX.

