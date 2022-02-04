Top Telangana news developments for today

Key news developments from Telangana on February 4, 2022

Here are the key developments in Telangana to watch out today

1. The government of Telangana has announced a new programme ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti’ for comprehensive development of school infrastructure covering all Government and Local body schools by providing additional class rooms, repairs, necessary furniture, toilets and other facilities including digital class rooms. By providing basic infrastructural facilities to schools, a conducive learning ambience is created for the students, so that better rate of enrolment, attendance and retention along with quality educational output are achieved.

2. There will be a press conference of Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of State road transport corporation on arrangements to operate buses to Sammakka - Sarakka jatara from February 16 to 19.

3. India’s 1st AI-based Job Portal ‘Swarajability’ for PwDs developed by Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad and Visualquest has been launched by the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Govt of India Prof. K VijayRaghavan.

4. Congress MPs are to participate in the 48-hour hunger strike in protest against the remarks of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Constitution.

5. There is a bandh in Adilabad town demanding reopening of the sick unit of Cement Corporation of India.

6. Eclat Health Solutions, Inc, (ECLAT), a leading healthcare technology services company, headquartered in Washington DC, has announced expansion of its global delivery centres in Telangana. ECLAT, backed by Private Equity Investor Gulf Capital, is planning to add another 1400 employees between Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Hyderabad over the next 18 months.