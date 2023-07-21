July 21, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will assume charge as the State BJP President and later address a press conference. Rains continue unabated for the fourth successive day in Telangana with Godavari close to touching the second danger mark in the Temple town of Bhadrachalam. Reservoirs on Godavari are receiving heavy inflows. Normal life continues to be paralysed in Twin Cities which bore the brunt of heavy rains throughout the night. The Twin reservoirs of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar are getting steady inflows. The government has declared holidays today and tomorrow for the education institutions. TS Council of Higher Education has released the third list of admissions to Degree colleges under DOST. IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao will deliver a lecture on “Challenges of being a young State” at the MCRHRD.

