September 12, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao will hoist the national flag at the Public Gardens on September 17 to celebrate the ‘Liberation Day or Integration Day’ while the BRS has called for State-wide celebrations on the party’s behalf. The BJP has planned a huge public meeting at Parade Grounds where Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will be the chief guest. Telangana Government will offer Cyber Security courses in degree colleges from this year. The four-credit course is mandatory and will be offered in the second semester of second year degree courses. Sound and light show to be inaugurated at the Osmania Arts College which was the site of protests and marches leading up to the formation of Telangana state. Two members of an Inter-State gang involved in transport of banned narcotics and ganja from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra busted. Five arrested, two police officials suspended after the murder of a customer during a brawl in restaurant in Hyderabad. Health department officials issue alert over increase in the number of cases of dengue and chikanguniya in the city. The number of cases are increasing across the city, say health officials.

Read more news from Telangana here.

