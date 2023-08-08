August 08, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:31 am IST

One student from IIT-Hyderabad ended life. The 21-year-old student hailed from Odisha. This is the fourth suicide at the institution this year. More details awaited. Congress party plans to announce the candidates much earlier for the Assembly polls, at least in the seats where there is competition for tickets and where is traditionally strong. In the last Assembly elections, it made a mess with the announcement of candidates made just a few days before the nomination while the BRS announced a couple of months ahead. Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET), under the Ministry of Railways, and IIT-Madras have signed an MoU to establish the India 5G Testbed on Wednesday. This state-of-the-art testbed will be located at IRISET in Secunderabad and is dedicated to the testing and development of 5G use cases for the Indian Railways.

